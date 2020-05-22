Passed away peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home in Sutton on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 95. David, beloved husband of the late Beatrice White (nee Franks, 2014) married for 63 years. Loved father of David C. White, his wife Lorilei and the late Mark F. White survived by his wife Monique. Cherished grandfather 'Poppa' of Danielle, Nicolle (Misraketshai), Lindsay (Steve) and Dennis (Ana) and great grandfather 'Poppa Poppa' of William and Olivia. Dear brother of Mary Jane "Mamie" and her late husband Harold Hulbert, and the late Walter White and his wife Joan. David was a talented heavy duty mechanic and wood worker who had a passion for dogs and training. Visitation will be held for immediate family only at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick Ontario. A Celebration of Life will be held when conditions improve. In memory of David, donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated. Please sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on May 22, 2020.