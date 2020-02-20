Home

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Faith Evangelical Missionary Church
3849 King St E
Kitchener, ON
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Faith Evangelical Missionary Church
3849 King St E
Kitchener, ON
View Map
David YAKE

Passed away suddenly on February 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Place, Cambridge, Ontario at the age of 71. He will be deeply missed by his former spouse Linda and his son Cameron and daughter-in-law Karen. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Reta Yake. Brother of Florence Good (Ivan) of Vineland, Lambert Yake (Vicky) of Gormley. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. David was the owner operator of Yake Engineered Systems and was well respected in the sound system industry. He installed sound systems in churches all over Ontario. David was one of the founding members of the Watchmen Quartet and sang bass with them for more than 40 years. David loved visiting with others and his pleasant, jovial nature endeared him to many. A heartfelt thank-you to the staff at St. Luke's Place in Cambridge and to Dr. Jay Wilson Baker for the wonderful care David received. David's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on February 21, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue on February 22, 2020 from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Missionary Church 3849 King St E., Kitchener with a service at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Tim Harden, Reverend David Jantzi and Reverend Rich Kopanke officiating. Reception to follow. Interment to take place at a later date at Rosebank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan's Purse or St. Luke's Place would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for David's memorial.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
