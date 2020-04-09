Home

M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Deborah Florence "Debbie" Cline

Deborah Florence "Debbie" Cline Obituary
Peacefully, yet alone due to quarantine, at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 61 years. Debbie, beloved wife of Don Cline of Sutton. Loving mother of Carrie (Jamie Shiels) of Aurora, Donald (Courtney) of Innisfil and Kyle (Chloe) of Sutton. Cherished grandmother of Debra, Samantha, Ewan, Matthew, Madison, Nathan, Landon, Cheyenne, and Haelyn. Dear sister of Gail (George Wood) of Morse SK, Carol (Morris Wells) of Waldeck, SK, and Robert Huntley (Sandy) of Keswick. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially residents of 17 The Queensway South. A private family gathering took place at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, April 4, 2020. A public Celebration of Debbie's life will be announced at a later date, when COVID-19 is no longer part of our lives. In memory of Deborah, donations to the MS Society of Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 9, 2020
