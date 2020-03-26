Home

Passed away peacefully at Union Villa Long-Term Care on March 18, 2020 in her 95th year. She was surrounded by the love of her family until the end and will be missed dearly. Please visit Denise's Tribute Wall on the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home website www.dixongarland.com to share a memory or post a photo. In lieu of flowers, donations to Unionville Home Society Foundation would be appreciated www.uhs.on.ca/foundation/. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
