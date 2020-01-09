|
|
They say that there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel For no one knows the heartache That lies behind our smiles No one knows how many times We have broken down and cried We want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to live with out Love Always and Forever, Jo-Anne, Courtney, Blake, and your Granddaughter Daisy (Wish you were here)
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020