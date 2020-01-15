Home

Suddenly at his home in Keswick, Ontario on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 27 years. Derek, beloved son of Polly Brown of Keswick, Ontario and of the late Stephen Brown (2014). Dearly loved brother of David and his husband Felipe of St. Catharines, Ontario. Cherished grandson of Kathryn Brown of Lindsay, Ontario. He will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles cousins and so many close friends. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering at the Royal Canadian Legion, 707 Srigley Street., Newmarket. Ontario, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. In memory of Derek, donations made to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 15, 2020
