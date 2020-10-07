Tragically from the result of a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 21 years. Dearly loved son of David King and Lisa Wardrop of Queensville. Cherished brother of Katie (Donovan Piercey) of Ottawa, Crystal York of Whitby, Brenda Smith of Ottawa and twin to Dustin King (Morgan Altvater) of Lindsay. Loving uncle of Abel Lopes and Harlan Altvater. Devon will be deeply missed by his family, many friends and co-workers. The family will receive friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to a social distancing protocol and only allowing 45 people in the building at a time) for a public visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service. The service can be viewed via Facebook livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/mwbeckerfuneralhome/
In memory of Devon, donations to the Go Fund Me account would be greatly appreciated. https://www.gofundme.com/f/
in-memory-of-devin-kingutm_medium=more&utm_ source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_ code=null&rcid=97784ce80ec442a2a422987643cd1394 Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com