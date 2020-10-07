1/1
Devon Ross KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Devon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tragically from the result of a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 21 years. Dearly loved son of David King and Lisa Wardrop of Queensville. Cherished brother of Katie (Donovan Piercey) of Ottawa, Crystal York of Whitby, Brenda Smith of Ottawa and twin to Dustin King (Morgan Altvater) of Lindsay. Loving uncle of Abel Lopes and Harlan Altvater. Devon will be deeply missed by his family, many friends and co-workers. The family will receive friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to a social distancing protocol and only allowing 45 people in the building at a time) for a public visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service. The service can be viewed via Facebook livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/mwbeckerfuneralhome/ In memory of Devon, donations to the Go Fund Me account would be greatly appreciated. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-devin-king?utm_medium=more&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=null&rcid=97784ce80ec442a2a422987643cd1394 Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved