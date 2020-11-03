1/
Domen (Brosens) CORRIE
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her husband Frank of 61 years. Loving mother of Andy (Yolande), Cathy Land, Joanne (Edward) Kaletzke, John (Debbie), Maryanne (Robert) Emerson and Frank (Lori). Loving Oma of 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Southlake Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Friday, November 6th from 7-9p.m., Friends may RSVP with your name, phone number and preferred time to rsvp@roadhouseandrose.com. Due to Covid restrictions a Private funeral mass will be held at St Elizabeth Seton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Elizabeth Seton Parish would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences can be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
