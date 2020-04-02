|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Newmarket on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Dearly loved husband of 66 years of Joyce Karges (nee Mingay) of Newmarket. Beloved father of Linda and her husband Jim Dzurylak of Mississauga and Nancy and her husband Randy Davy of Angus. Cherished grandfather of Ben Davy of Thornhill, Josh Davy (Kerri) of Edgar, Ontario, Matthew Davy (Terri) of Angus, Jennifer Dzurylak (Jary Hess) of Oshawa and Laura Dzurylak of Mississauga. Cherished great-grandfather of Jaxon, Benjamin jr, Esther, Abby, Noah, Libby, Hunter, Willow, Maddy and Caleb. Dear brother of Joyce Spence of Newmarket and of the late Clyde Karges. A Private Family Funeral Service took place on March 28, 2020 at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario. A public Funeral Service will be announced (post covid crisis). Interment, Queensville Cemetery, Queensville, Ontario. In memory of Don, donations made to Gideons International would be appreciated.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 2, 2020