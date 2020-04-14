Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Reaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Gordon Reaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Gordon Reaman Obituary
Donald Gordon Reaman Entered fully into the Lord and Saviour on Friday April 10, 2020 at Riverglen Haven at the young age of 60 years. Beloved son of the late Gordon (1972) and Dorothy Reaman (nee King, 2008), formerly of Keswick. Loving brother of Joyce (Andy Broersma) of Minden, Kathy (Late Frank Whitmore) of North Bay, Donna (Richard Goode) of Keswick, Shirley (Irwin Mengers) of Pefferlaw and the late Doug and his surviving wife Joyce of Mount Forest and Carl and his surviving wife Betty of Oshawa. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends, especially at the Keswick and Sutton West Firehalls. Private visitation will take place at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South in Keswick on Tuesday April 14, 2020, followed by interment at Queensville Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held post Covid-19. In memory of Donald, donations to Community Living Georgina would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -