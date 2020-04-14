|
|
Donald Gordon Reaman Entered fully into the Lord and Saviour on Friday April 10, 2020 at Riverglen Haven at the young age of 60 years. Beloved son of the late Gordon (1972) and Dorothy Reaman (nee King, 2008), formerly of Keswick. Loving brother of Joyce (Andy Broersma) of Minden, Kathy (Late Frank Whitmore) of North Bay, Donna (Richard Goode) of Keswick, Shirley (Irwin Mengers) of Pefferlaw and the late Doug and his surviving wife Joyce of Mount Forest and Carl and his surviving wife Betty of Oshawa. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends, especially at the Keswick and Sutton West Firehalls. Private visitation will take place at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South in Keswick on Tuesday April 14, 2020, followed by interment at Queensville Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be held post Covid-19. In memory of Donald, donations to Community Living Georgina would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 14, 2020