"Quick dash to the finish..." Don orchestrated his exit just as he did his life - on his own terms and with his wry humour. He died on Boxing Day, after just 6 hours in palliative care. Beloved husband of 67 years to Dorothy Jean (Palmer), father of Doug (Gail Sinclair), Dana Turnbull (Doug), Drew (Arlene), David (Alison Lansdown), and Derek (Brenda Doig). Adored grandfather to 12, and great grandfather to one little girl. Besides family Don was also passionate about playing Bridge and spending time at the cottage in Honey Harbour, Georgian Bay. Don graduated from Osgoode Hall in 1951 and practiced law in Richmond Hill, Ontario for 65 years, retiring at the tender age of 92. During his career he became very involved politically in the Town of Richmond Hill, serving as Town Councillor ('56/'57), Deputy Reeve ('58), Reeve ('65-'72) and Regional Councillor ('71/'72). He also helped to establish the local Rotary Club Chapter in Richmond Hill. He served 7 years as a member of the Board of Seneca College and 4 years as Chairman during the period 1967 to 1979 when the College grew to a total enrolment of 65,000 students on 7 campuses. He was instrumental in establishing the King Campus on grounds of the old Eaton Estate. His family invites you to a celebration of his life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Thornhill Country Club, 7994 Yonge Street, Thornhill Ontario from 2-5 pm. Family memories will be shared at 3:00 pm. For full obituary and to offer condolences and stories please visit Marshall Funeral Home at www.marshallfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020