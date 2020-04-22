|
|
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 89 years of age. Loving husband of the late Maria Anna (nee Zammit) for 25 years. Beloved father of Nancy (Nigel), Daniel, Michael (deceased) and Anna (Peter). Proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters, Delores (Lole), Olga, Dana and Margaret. Pre-deceased by brothers, Jeremiah, James and sisters, Mollie, Ada, and Patricia. Son of the late Daniel Stoyles and Angela Stoyles. The family would like to thank the caring staff and Southlake Regional Health Centre. Private interment to take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery in Newmarket. A celebration of Don's life with family and friends, will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 22, 2020