Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald STOYLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Joseph STOYLES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Joseph STOYLES Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 89 years of age. Loving husband of the late Maria Anna (nee Zammit) for 25 years. Beloved father of Nancy (Nigel), Daniel, Michael (deceased) and Anna (Peter). Proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters, Delores (Lole), Olga, Dana and Margaret. Pre-deceased by brothers, Jeremiah, James and sisters, Mollie, Ada, and Patricia. Son of the late Daniel Stoyles and Angela Stoyles. The family would like to thank the caring staff and Southlake Regional Health Centre. Private interment to take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery in Newmarket. A celebration of Don's life with family and friends, will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -