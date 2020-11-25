(1939-2020) passed into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 21, 2020. Born Aug 22, 1939 in Markham to Melvin & Lillian (nee Roach) Barkey (predeceased) and missed by sister Diane Gee (predeceased) (Ron) and brother David (Joanne). He will be sadly missed by his wife Elva Joan Barkey (nee Kennedy) m. 1963, their three children Sherrie (Randy) Baker, Scott (Tracey) Barkey and Shelley (Gene) Bousquet and their grandchildren: Alyssa (Bradyn), Jordan, Jessalyn, Maleah, Emily, Nolan, Hayden, Taylor, Spencer, Zachary (Devin), Tucker, Jonas, Halle and great grandchild Eden. Don was the owner of Business Machines Sales and Service in Markham since 1964. "Our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ." Phil. 3:20. Condolences to: www.dixongarland.com
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ECMcamps.ca
.