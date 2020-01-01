|
|
Past President of Baseball Ontario and York Simcoe Baseball Association. Past President of Newmarket Minor Baseball Association. Chef de mission of the Ontario youth team winning gold at the Canada Cup 2012. Baseball Ontario rep at the Ontario Summer Games in Toronto. Inducted into the Newmarket Sports hall of fame. Owner of Personal Tax Service, King City, serving his clients for over 50 years. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe in Barrie on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (nee Blain). Loving father of Brenda Dicks and her husband Carl of Barrie, Gary McKnight and his wife Debbie Smrcka of Barrie, Glen McKnight of Newmarket and the late Robert. Cherished grandfather of Krista Chadwick and her husband Scott of Ottawa, Adam Dicks of Barrie, Taylor McKnight of Ottawa, Zachary McKnight of Barrie and Brina McKnight of Newmarket. Great-grandfather of Addison Dicks of Barrie. Dear brother of Merle Croutch and her husband Bob of Newmarket, John McKnight and his wife Marlene of Newmarket, Gail Nurnberg and her husband Kent of Newmarket, and the late Alvin McKnight and Joan Miller. Please join us for a visitation at the Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2 -4 and 7 -9 p.m. Service in the chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Donations in memory of Don to Jays Care Foundation, Canadian Tire Jump Start or Hospice Simcoe would be greatly appreciated. Don was a true supporter of baseball and we are comforted in knowing that his contribution will be remembered at the Don McKnight Field in Newmarket.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 1, 2020