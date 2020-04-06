|
Beloved father, grandfather, son and brother who lost his courageous battle to cancer, at the age of 80, on April 2, 2020. Don is sadly missed by his children Robert (Line), Cheryl (John) and adoring grandchildren Brittney, Davis, Robert, Courtney, Rachel and step-grandchildren Teri and Sara. He is survived by his mother Mae (103), sister Nancy (Phil), Amanda, Jenny (Rob), Jocelyn and Megan. The family has found peace in knowing that he is reunited with the love of his life, Kathy. Donations, in Don's name, are welcome to the Southlake Cancer Centre.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 6, 2020