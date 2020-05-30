Doreen Irene (Young) BLAKE
1948 - 2020
Passed on May 26, 2020 in Newmarket following a period of failing kidney and liver health. She was 72 years old. Doreen was born in 1948 to parents Walter and Florence Young. She grew up and lived in the Newmarket area all of her life. She married James (Jim) Blake in 1973. She valued family life above all else, nurturing and supporting her loved ones through all of life's adventures. Her greatest accomplishment was generating oceans of love that surrounded her and her family as she wisely knew that this was the secret to a good life. Doreen is survived by her three children, Dave Blake and wife Shelly Blake, Mike Blake and partner Jordan Hodgins, as well as Karen Blake-Strong and husband Andrew Strong. She has four grandchildren she cherished: Rebecca Blake, Rachel Blake, Alex Blake, and Evan Strong. She is also survived by her loving sister Bonnie Keffer and husband Robert (Bob) Keffer. She is preceded in death by her husband James Blake. A celebration of her life will take place at a future time when all of her loved ones are able to gather in her honour. Go now in peace. Never be afraid. Go now in peace, in faith and in love.


Published in York Region News on May 30, 2020.
