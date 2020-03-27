|
Jerome, Doris Isabel Doris passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Unionville just 10 months shy of her 100th birthday, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 99. Our Auntie Doris was famous for her vivacious and loving soul, as well as her great zest for life. Never would she turn down a good game of cards or bingo, a good rum and coke, or a chance to spend time with family, friends and loved ones. She will be missed dearly by many, including her nieces Doris and Linda (Bob), her nephew John (Sue), her sister in law Audrey, and her extended family. Doris is predeceased by her husband Eddy, good friend Bud, parents Burt and Nelly, brother Jerry and sister Ethel (Jim). Due to the Corona virus pandemic, there will be no Funeral Service, but know that while the world has lost a wonderful lady, heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. A Graveside service in Briar Hill Cemetery was held with her family only. Memorial donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 27, 2020