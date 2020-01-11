|
Surrounded by her family at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Victor Irvine (2007). Loving mother of Julia Irvine of Keswick, the late Bob Irvine (1975), and Glen Irvine (2005). Cherished 'Nana' of Stevi Newman (Aman), and Taite Newman (Rohail), both of Keswick. Private family service. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick. In memory of Doris, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 11, 2020