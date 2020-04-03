Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorota BESSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorota "Dorothy" BESSER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorota "Dorothy" BESSER Obituary
BESSER, Dorota "Dorothy" Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home in Keswick, after a courageouse battle with cancer on Wednesday April 1, 2020, at the age of 48 years. Beloved wife of Cory Besser, and doating mother of Noah and Colby. Loving daughter of Theresa of Toronto and the late Ryszard Stradza. The family received friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday April 4, 2020, from 11:00 to 12:00 P.M., followed by Funeral Prayers in the Chapel at twelve noon. In memory of Dorothy, donations to the Stronach Cancer Centre c/o Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorota's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -