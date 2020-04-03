|
BESSER, Dorota "Dorothy" Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home in Keswick, after a courageouse battle with cancer on Wednesday April 1, 2020, at the age of 48 years. Beloved wife of Cory Besser, and doating mother of Noah and Colby. Loving daughter of Theresa of Toronto and the late Ryszard Stradza. The family received friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday April 4, 2020, from 11:00 to 12:00 P.M., followed by Funeral Prayers in the Chapel at twelve noon. In memory of Dorothy, donations to the Stronach Cancer Centre c/o Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020