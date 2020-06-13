Somewhere Over The Rainbow Passed peacefully, well into her 99th year on June 2, 2020 at Southlake Village in Newmarket. Best known by her professional name, Dorothy Deane, she was Canada's top female vocalist back in the Big Band era. She was also a Radio star and performer in the early days of Television. She became Canada's 'Jingle Queen" in the mid 50s and early 60s singing hundreds of memorable radio and TV commercials. Dear wife of the late James E. Cooke, loving mother of son James Deane Cooke, wife Lorraine Cooke of Newmarket, and daughter Georgia (Cooke) Krieger of Barrie. Grandmother of Shannon Cooke Hanspiker and husband Jay Hanspiker, Christian Cooke and wife Michelle Cooke, Bradley Krieger and wife Kaylea Krieger. Great Grandmother of Corley and Logan Hanspiker, Coleton and Lincoln Cooke, Madelyn and Bronson Krieger. Our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the staff of Southlake Village for all their care and support over the past 3 years. A private family ceremony will take place at a date to be determined. Dorothy Deane's star will always shine bright in our hearts! Love you forever Mom/Nana!



