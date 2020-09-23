Promoted to glory in her 90th year on September 20, 2020 in Orillia, Ontario. Dorothy, beloved wife of Glenn Phillips for over 70 years. Devoted mother to Nancy Mann (Wayne predeceased), Glennanne Phillips (Ron Beatty), Lance Phillips (Keri) and Jassen Phillips (Caroline Bell). Grandmother to Ashley Deep (Shane), Robert Phillips (Angela), Spencer Phillips (Stephanie), Savannah Phillips (Samantha), Kylie Beatty, Braydon, Jordan Phillips and Josh Bye (Kayla). Great-grandmother (G.G.) to Jacob and Lucas Deep; Benjamin, Glenn, Dorothy, Makynlee and Lydia Phillips; and Carerra, Cayenne, Cayman and Veyron Bye. Sister of Shirley Holyday (Frank predeceased). Sadly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. Following cremation, Memorial Service will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Service to be officiated by Pastors Brian and Glenda Bishop of Northridge Community Church of The Salvation Army. If desired, memorial donations to Northridge Community Church (northridgesa.com
). Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
.