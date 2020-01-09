|
|
McKay, Dorothy June (nee King) (long time employee of Bell Canada) Peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Dorothy McKay (nee King) formerly of Jackson's Point, beloved wife of 68 years to the late Chestley. Dear mother of Brian McKay and his wife Judy and Judith Nicholls and her husband Bruce. Proud grandmother of Ronni Gibson (Darren), Jeffrey McKay, Carolyn Foster (Ken), Craig Kitchener (Wendy) and Sarah Nicholls-Day (James) and great grandmother of nine. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. A Funeral Service was held in the chapel of Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation at 12 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army, Georgina Community Church or a will be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020