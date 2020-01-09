Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McKay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy June McKay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy June McKay Obituary
McKay, Dorothy June (nee King) (long time employee of Bell Canada) Peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Dorothy McKay (nee King) formerly of Jackson's Point, beloved wife of 68 years to the late Chestley. Dear mother of Brian McKay and his wife Judy and Judith Nicholls and her husband Bruce. Proud grandmother of Ronni Gibson (Darren), Jeffrey McKay, Carolyn Foster (Ken), Craig Kitchener (Wendy) and Sarah Nicholls-Day (James) and great grandmother of nine. Fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. A Funeral Service was held in the chapel of Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation at 12 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army, Georgina Community Church or a will be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -