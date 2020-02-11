|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, at the age of 74. Loving mother of Philip and Karin (Marty Ash), and proud grandmother of Matthew, Kathleen, Sara and Caroline. Sister of Don Wood (Mary Lou) and aunt to Adam and Ana. Dorothy was loved by her late partner, Bernhand Fritzsche and her extended family, Klaus (Rosanne) and Ilse (Bruce) and their families. Former spouse of Adolf von Seefried from 1967-1990. Dorothy had a lifelong love of horses, reading, gardening, traveling and learning. Her kindness and strength made those near her feel loved and appreciated. She graduated with a degree in Science from University of Guelph in 1967, one of just a few women in the Agriculture program. While raising her family, Dorothy enjoyed working with the horses, riding Trooper, volunteering with the Keswick Figure Skating Club, and obedience training with her Irish Setter, Jamie. Dorothy continued her education completing a degree in Administrative Studies, and her Masters of Library and Information Sciences. Together with Bernhard, Dorothy travelled, spent time with her grandchildren, and continued with her riding. She continued her volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity and Inn from the Cold. Special thanks to Dr. Bourne and her team, Marischelle and all of the private caregivers and to the cheerful and caring staff at Sunrise Aurora. Celebration of life will take place on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 6 - 8p.m. at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 11, 2020