Dorothy Roberta "Bobbie" WYBORN
In loving memory of Bobbie, who passed away after a lengthy illness on August 17, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Bill. Loving mother of Joanne (predeceased), Diane (Gary), Susan (Hector) and Ted. Adoring Grandma to Christine (Jesse), Jeffrey, Madison, Sydney, Megan, and great-grandma to Avery. Sister to Joanne, Robert (predeceased), and Ronnie (predeceased). Bobbie will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Bobbie was a proud RN, assisting and serving in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Parkview Home (Maple), for their loving care. A Private Memorial Service will take place at O'Neill Funeral Home, 905-642-2855. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill

Published in York Region News on Aug. 19, 2020.
