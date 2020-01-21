Home

Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Dorothy STICKWOOD Obituary
Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Dorothy Stickwood (nee Bishop) of Holland Landing at 63 years of age. Beloved wife of John Stickwood. Loving mom of Matthew and Amanda. Dear sister of Barbara, Stephen, Linda and Thomas. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Stronach Regional Cancer Centre and the palliative care unit at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 1 p.m. In Dorothy's memory donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 21, 2020
