Peacefully at Bloomington Cove on February 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late John Richard. Married for over 60 years. Loving mother of James (Adrienne), Christopher (Sara) and Paul (Mary). Adoring grandmother of three and great-grandmother of three. Friends and family may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill (4th traffic light north of Major Mackenzie drive), for visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. Service on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial at Highland Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society or the .
Published in York Region News on Feb. 4, 2020