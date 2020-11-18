1/
Douglas Edward Fagg
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on November 8, 2020 at the Southlake Regional Health Centre. Doug Fagg of Mount Albert, ON at the age of 75 years. Beloved husband of Valentina Fagg, Loving father of Kevin (Brenda) of St. Marys and Karen Fagg (Wayne Robertson) of Newmarket. Special Grandfather of Tyrus and Tredan Harper Dear brother of Barbara Harding, Dorothy Bellar, Angela Shantry, Graham Dumas, Alan Fagg & Dave Fagg (deceased). Doug will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York (2-15236 Yonge Street, Aurora) and condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca Special Thanks to Dr. Bouttell, Dr. Kung and the Stronach Regional Cancer Team. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake.


Published in York Region News on Nov. 18, 2020.
