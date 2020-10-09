Douglas Allen

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Doug Allen announces his death on October 2, 2020. Doug was the beloved partner of Ruth MacLean. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances and son, Sean. He leaves his daughter, Kelli, grandchildren Kristen, Ashley, Jessica, and Cassidy, daughter-in-law, Sue Allen and Scott, Bruce and Heather MacLean. In 1952, Doug graduated from University of Toronto School of Architecture, Landscape and Design. In 1963, he established the practice of Allen and Sherriff Architects Inc. which continues to this day. Doug's athletic endeavours were many. He travelled the world and paddled some of the world's greatest rivers. In squash, he was founding President of Richmond Hill Squash Club, three-time Ontario Masters' Champion, twice Canadian Masters' Champion, twice US Masters' Champion, silver and bronze medalist in World Masters' Championships. He was four-time Canadian Champion in flat-water canoe racing. He is a lifetime member of the Richmond Hill Canoe Club and Richmond Hill Squash Club. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa and Mt. Kinabalu in Borneo. He was a long-time member of Thornhill Golf Club and a member of the Richmond Hill Sports Hall of Fame. Doug was Chairman of York Region Board of Education, a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International, a Fellow of the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada and a recipient of the University of Toronto Arbour award. He was the founding President of Schools for Children of the World Canada. Through this organization, over thirty schools have been built in Central America. A high school is currently being built in Honduras, already named The Doug Allen School. Known for his warm sense of humour, Doug was a true Renaissance man. In addition to his architectural career, he was an artist, a benefactor, an entrepreneur, a skier, a golfer, opera buff, lover of Scotch, cigars and Porsche cars. Doug was not only the light of our lives - he was the shining north star that guided and motivated us. His mantra was "The More you Live, the Less you Die". There will be a private graveside service. A notice of a memorial befitting Doug will follow. Donations may be made to Schools for Children Of the World, www.scwcanada.ca
