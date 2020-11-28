BOEHM, Douglas Philip - Passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home in Bracebridge, at the age of 69. Loving father of Mark, and Tom (Katrina). Beloved partner and best friend of Sherrie Traviss. Cherished grandfather of Gordie Boehm. Dear brother of Linda, and Harvey Boehm (Tina). Douglas leaves behind his dog Joe. Predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Esther Boehm. Douglas will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. Douglas was a talented sheet metal worker by trade, where he worked at Local 30 in Toronto for 40+ years, before he retired. Doug was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, boating, snowmobiling, coaching his sons and their friends at hockey, and as well as spending time with his dog. Visitation and Funeral Service were held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Reynolds Funeral Home, in Bracebridge. With burial having taken place at Bracebridge Municipal Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or to a charity of your choice
and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Messages of condolence can be left at www.reynoldsfuneral.com