Duncan Glass Drummond
Passed away peacefully in his 85th year on Friday September 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife Betty of 60 years and 5 children Elizabeth (Mike), Margaret (Rob), Ian (Val), Andrew (Kelly) and Duncan (Stacie). He is also survived by his brother Bill and sister Elizabeth (Biss). Duncan had 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Duncan was employed for over 30 years at the North York Board of Education. Visitation will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. If you wish to attend the visitation, please RSVP at rsvp@roadhouseandrose.com. A private funeral service will be held at Holy Martyrs of Japan in Bradford on Friday September 18th, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, Toronto, or Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com


Published in York Region News on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
