Beer, Dympna Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, on Wednesday January 1, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Dympna, beloved mother of Nancy Beer of Newmarket, Beverly and her husband Stephen Cox of Sutton, Gail Chapeskie, and Patricia and her husband Blair Quinlan, both of Keswick. Cherished grandmother of Brian Cox (Amanda), Tamara (Joey Boyde), Scott Plourde (Madison), Andrew Chapeskie (Ashley), Mitchell Chapeskie (Sarah), Riley Quinlan, Ainsley Quinlan and great grandmother of Kinzley, Daxton, Emrie, Makenna, Declan, Callen and Tiana. Dear sister of the late Leo Oliver, Felix Oliver and his surviving wife Violet of Newfoundland, Gerald Oliver, Cecily Rose and Francis Oliver. The family will received friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Friday January 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 290 Metro Road North, Keswick, for a Mass at 1:00 p.m. In memory of Dympna, donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre, Palliative Care Unit, would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020