Ed Rozalowsky

After a valiant 6-year struggle, Ed passed away peacefully at home in Muskoka June 28, 2020, at the age of 72 in the presence of family. A loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, brother, and uncle. An avid sportsman, musician, successful businessman and a friend to many. Husband of Anne (Hawryluk), father of Stephen (Tara) of Naperville, Illinois, father of Paul (Anne) of Aurora and father of Christine (Kevin) of Newmarket. Grandfather to Sidney, Landon, Nicholas, Alex, and Piper. Brother to John (Debbie) and predeceased by Bill (Susan). Uncle to nieces and nephews. Born in 1947, in Viernheim, Germany to William (deceased) and Mary (deceased) of Ukraine, who immigrated following WW 2 to Ajax Ontario in 1949 aboard the ship Samaria. His love of sports and music was evident at an early age. At the age of 15 he was a member of the Ajax Lions Club Bantam baseball team that won the Ontario baseball championship two years in a row. During his high school years at Ajax High School he excelled in football and track and field. William and Mary relocated to Galt due to employment and Ed attended Southwood High School. Sports and music continued. In the 60's, Ed was a part of the founding members of the Teenbeats, Swinging Shan-de-Leers and Major Hooples Boarding House. The group continued after Ed left the band. At the age of 16, he obtained his pilot's licence with the intent of eventually becoming a commercial pilot. A job opportunity at the Ford Motor Company in Talbotville derailed his commercial pilot dreams, however many eventful flights occurred in his Cessna and Taylorcraft with wife Anne. A love of horses including harness racing with ownership in Blazing Tar and Muddy Royal at Western Fair raceway was entertaining and fun. Of course, Ed did not believe his horse could or would win so little was bet. He won of course. Marrying Anne (R.N.) in 1972, and with his two young boys, a career move in 1980 from London with Michelin Canada to Oak Ridges and then Aurora. The birth of a daughter fulfilled their family. It was during this time that Ed and Anne began building lasting friendships through their boys' sports of hockey, soccer, golfing and go-karting. His hockey coaching resulted in reaching the All Ontario Finals four years in a row and was awarded the Frank Jones Coach of the year two years in a row. In one season, his team recorded an astounding 69 wins, zero losses and one tie and the OMHA championship. Aurora slo-pitch was soliciting teams in the 1980's and "Eddie and the Cruisers" was born. A group of friends became this legendary team with many tournament wins and lifelong memories. "He never met a batter that couldn't hit him!" He always expressed an interest in opening his own business and "Powder Tech" was incorporated in 1985 with locations in Concord, North York, Brampton, Sarnia, Lockport (New York), Bradford and finally Barrie. He was a well-respected and honest businessperson and never wavered on this positive trait with a handshake and his word. His dreams of cottage ownership came to fruition and retiring to his summer home with Anne where the children and grandchildren could spend the summers. Ed fought his illness with optimism, positivity and humour. All who knew him, can say he was the ultimate jokester and had a one liner for everything. His joke telling ability was second to none. He will be missed for his quick wit. He embraced life to the fullest. A special thank you to Dr. Kotchekov and nurse Chris Pierog at the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre and the nurses at the Chemo suite as well as Princess Margaret Hospital. We are grateful to Chris and Laurie Orser of Orillia for their constant support during this journey and offering Ed and myself their home (Northbrook Farm) during Ed's many trips to Barrie and Toronto for radiation and chemotherapy. Ed You have left a legacy to all and shown us an example of how a life was well lived and we are so proud of your achievements. Donations to Myeloma Canada. Private interment.



