Quietly passed away at the age of 94 at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from complications after suffering a stroke six weeks earlier. Beloved wife of the late Alan Robinson Senior, Mother to Alan Junior (deceased) and Ian. Mother-in-law to Marilyn (Lynne) Robinson. She will be remembered by her two grandsons, Gavin (Kara) and Alex (Tara) and her three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Ainsley and Addisyn. Her Scottish feistiness will be missed by family, friends, and extended family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.