Quietly passed away at the age of 94 at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from complications after suffering a stroke six weeks earlier. Beloved wife of the late Alan Robinson Senior, Mother to Alan Junior (deceased) and Ian. Mother-in-law to Marilyn (Lynne) Robinson. She will be remembered by her two grandsons, Gavin (Kara) and Alex (Tara) and her three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Ainsley and Addisyn. Her Scottish feistiness will be missed by family, friends, and extended family.