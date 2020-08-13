Edward Beniston

Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on August 4, 2020, in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his loving wife, Edith (2014). Beloved Father of Colin (Carolyn) of Windsor, Ontario and Valerie Grimshaw (Ray deceased) of California. Stepfather of Catherine Deering of Newmarket. Proud grandfather of Sean Beniston (Emily) of Port Moody, B.C. and Erin Deering (ty) of Newmarket. Grandfather of Brittany, Tracy and Kimberly (deceased) Grimshaw of California. Great Grandfather of Emily, Kaitlyn, Jesse and Dalton Ray (deceased) of California. Great Great Grandfather to Ava Rae, Tristan, Samuel, Aubree, Logan, Jaiden, Corey, Jacob Ray of California. Pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters George (Helen) of Mississauga, Ken (Jean) of England, Joyce (Les) of Doncaster England, Edith (Morris) of Doncaster, England. Uncle to Christine and Brenda Beniston of Ontario, David Beniston of Mudhurst and Jenet and Stephan Havenhand of England. Ed joined the Royal Canadian Legion, Milton Wesley Branch in Newmarket in 1975. He was a member of the Legion for forty years, serving as President for five of those years. He was on numerous committees, including service officer where he aided his fellow veterans in obtaining benefits. Ed was awarded the highest honour a Legion Member can receive when he was presented with the Canadian Legion Meritorious Service medal with Palm Leaf. Ed served in the British Navy from 1943 until 1947. Joining the Navy at the age of 17, he saw action in Britain and the Indian Ocean. One of his ships, the HMS Bulolo was used for the Japanese Surrender ceremony in Singapore. Born in Doncaster, England, Ed moved his family to Canada in 1956. Once there he worked in the manufacturing industry, finally retiring as a plant manager. Not being one to sit idle, in addition to his Legion time, he worked at the local Shawneeki Golf club in Newmarket for a further 25 years. His deteriorating eyesight finally forced him to reluctantly leave that position. He continued to play golf into his early 90's with the help of his good friend Bill. Ed loved to dance, and was still going to dances whenever the opportunity presented itself, even up to a few months before he left us. Ed, or as some knew him, "Ted" will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, neighbours and all who knew him. Known as a charming storyteller, an easy going, positive thinking man. He had a zest for life, an unwavering faith in God and unstoppable determination. His mantra... "never give up". A private family service and internment will be conducted at the Newmarket Cemetery. A celebration of Ed's life will be planned for a later date. Due to COVID-19 limitations, the previously scheduled celebration of life has been cancelled. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army or Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation