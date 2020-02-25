Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Murby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Greig Murby


1969 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Greig Murby Obituary
Edward Greig Murby passed away at his home. Ted is survived by his parents, Bob and Bev Murby, sisters Patti Thompson, Debbi (Bruce) Conzelmann, Jackie (Randy) Fisher and Robin (Mark) Kelly. He will be sadly missed by long-time friend, Lorraine Young Choy. Ted lived life true to himself. He had a spiritual connection with nature and animals, caring for feral cats. He loved tattoo art; his body was a canvas that showcased his life and experiences. Mental health challenges and struggles with addiction, took his life. His family invites you to help others who suffer by supporting CAMH- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. There will be a private family memorial service.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -