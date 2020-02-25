|
Edward Greig Murby passed away at his home. Ted is survived by his parents, Bob and Bev Murby, sisters Patti Thompson, Debbi (Bruce) Conzelmann, Jackie (Randy) Fisher and Robin (Mark) Kelly. He will be sadly missed by long-time friend, Lorraine Young Choy. Ted lived life true to himself. He had a spiritual connection with nature and animals, caring for feral cats. He loved tattoo art; his body was a canvas that showcased his life and experiences. Mental health challenges and struggles with addiction, took his life. His family invites you to help others who suffer by supporting CAMH- Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. There will be a private family memorial service.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 25, 2020