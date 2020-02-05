Home

Passed away, at his home, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Reunited with his wife Irene Leger (2007). Beloved father of Gary and Sue, Bob and Rosie, Terry and Marion and Eddie and Debbie. Edward will be greatly missed by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survived by his siblings Robert and Janet and dear friend Cora Lee. Visitation from O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial at Altona Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to a would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at oneillfuneral.ca
Published in York Region News on Feb. 5, 2020
