Passed away at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 55 years. Loving husband of Dawn Laffey. Beloved father of Jaeden and Owen Laffey. Dear brother of Kerri Laffey (Garnet Stafford) and son of Heather McRae. Cherished son-in-law of Gary Tunks (Gloria Siddall) and brother-in-law of Joely McFadden (Grant). Uncle of Kayla, Taylor, Ryan, Hunter, Cheyenne, Payton and Lilla. Predeceased by father Edmund, brother Brian Laffey and mother-in-law Donna Tunks. Ed will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Public visitation from Highland Hills Funeral Home 12492 Woodbine Ave., Gormley on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. Interment at Highland Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Tire Jumpstart or Toronto Botanical Garden would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations highlandhillscemetery.ca
Published in York Region News on Mar. 17, 2020