Eileen STRIBBELL
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Eileen Stribbell beloved wife of the late Leonard Stribbell. Dear mother of David and his wife Wendy, Stephen, Greg and his wife Amanda and Rob and his wife Wendy. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Rhonda), Daniel, Natasha (Garry), Joshua, Michelle (Steven) and Keegan (Lori) and grandmother to April (B.J.). Great grandmother of Emma, Addison and Lincoln. A Family Celebration of Life was held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
