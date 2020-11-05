June 12, 1937 - October 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine. She was the loving and cherished wife of Peter Di Bella for over 28 years. She is greatly missed by her beloved daughter Fiona (Paul Birness), her son Eric Beuth and her grandsons Jake and Cole. She will also be missed by extended family and many wonderful friends. Elaine was a beautiful woman who was kind, generous and dedicated to her family. She was adventurous and loved to travel but her true passion was tennis. She was competitive by nature and always welcomed a friendly challenge. In accordance with Elaine's wishes a cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to The War Amps or Doctors Without Boarders in her memory.



