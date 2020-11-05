1/
Elaine BEUTH
June 12, 1937 - October 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine. She was the loving and cherished wife of Peter Di Bella for over 28 years. She is greatly missed by her beloved daughter Fiona (Paul Birness), her son Eric Beuth and her grandsons Jake and Cole. She will also be missed by extended family and many wonderful friends. Elaine was a beautiful woman who was kind, generous and dedicated to her family. She was adventurous and loved to travel but her true passion was tennis. She was competitive by nature and always welcomed a friendly challenge. In accordance with Elaine's wishes a cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to The War Amps or Doctors Without Boarders in her memory.

Published in York Region News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre
1591 Elgin Mills Road East
Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9
(905) 737-1720
