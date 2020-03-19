|
|
Passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Margaret Bahen Hospice after a feisty battle with cancer. Beloved wife of 51 years to Brian. Loving mother to Craig and predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Walkes (nee Stewart). Proud Nana to Michael and Megan Stewart and Tamara Walkes. Lovingly remembered by Stephen, Allison and Zoey; as well as Monique. She will be greatly missed by her cousin Bill, his wife Vivian and Vivian's sister Mary Faith. Visitation was held at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive Newmarket on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Service was held in the Chapel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment at Newmarket Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation Cancer Care Unit or to Margaret Bahen Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 19, 2020