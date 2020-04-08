Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elfie on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Elfie was a very loving person who brought so much joy to our family. She loved life, her family and friends and her generosity to others had no limits. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Eddie, and loving son, Garry and his wife Donna. Cherished Oma of Matthew (Tara), Eric (Martina), Brydon (Rebecca), and Jordan (Kiran), and Great Oma to Noah, Logan, Nash, Alexa, Jack and Nate. Due to current limitations, a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later time.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 8, 2020
