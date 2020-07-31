It is with great sadness to report the passing of Elizabeth Tuesday July 28th, after an 8 month illness. She went peacefully at Southlake Regional Hospital in Newmarket surrounded by her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by husband David Brooks. Daughter Erin Windsor (James), sister Catherine Burbage (Mike), brother Joe Simpson (Judy) Joanne Fehr (Isaac) Jeffery Simpson, Papa Ralph and Janice Fenik, Zack, Ella, and Lennox and grand children Clark and Gwen Windsor. She loved her grandkids and loved Blue Jays baseball, always watching on TV or attending 2-3 games in person a year. She loved spring and summer so she could work with her flowers and watch the veggies grow. We'll miss the summer nights out back and watching the bats and stars. Liz spent 20 years as a school bus driver and loved her students immensely. A celebration of life will happen at a later, safer date. A condolence page at aftercare.org
to share your memories of Liz will be available. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society
or Shades of Hope Animal Rescue in her name, in lieu of flowers is appreciated.