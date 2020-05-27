It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Margaret Berry (nee Robertson) on May 18, 2020. She would not want us to publicly share her age, but in our opinion, it was too young. Liz was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and emigrated to Canada as a young girl. While attending nursing school in Montreal, she met the love of her life, Wayne Berry, and started a family. After a few brief moves, they settled in Newmarket, where they resided until her passing, though her soul was happiest in Mexico. Liz worked as a Registered Nurse for over 35 years finishing her career at Southlake Regional Health Centre (previously York County Hospital). Liz is predeceased by her father Alec Robertson, her mother Betty Robertson, and her brother, Bill Robertson. Liz is mourned deeply by her husband of 53 years and best friend, Wayne Berry, and daughters Lisa (Gary Fraser) and Keva (Gord Harse). She will be lovingly missed by her grandchildren Lauren, Jack, Grace, Joshua, Lucas and stepgranddaughter Alex; her sister in law Gundie; and her niece Natalie. Liz also leaves behind many friends - some lifelong and others more recent - who shared her love of travel, sports, animals, yoga, and red hats. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Cremation has taken place. On-line condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com Due to COVID restrictions on social gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held in her honour once it is safe to do so.
Published in York Region News on May 27, 2020.