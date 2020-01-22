|
Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beth McNally of Newmarket at 76 years of age. Beloved wife of Ivan for 57 years. Loving mom of Douglas (Carolyn), Stanley and Kenneth (Darlene). Proud grandma of Nicolle, Jonathan; Christopher and Jeffery. Cherished great-grandma of Jace and Skylar. Dear sister of Jim (Pamela) Douglas. Beth will also be lovingly remembered by the Douglas and McNally families in Ireland. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for a memorial visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, in Beth's memory, donations may be made to Margaret Bahen Hospice.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 22, 2020