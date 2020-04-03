Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth PETRACSEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth PETRACSEK


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth PETRACSEK Obituary
PETRACSEK, Elizabeth May 27, 1933 to March 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Community on Sunday, March 29th, 2020, in her 86th year. Loving wife of Lewis for 59 years. Beloved mother of Eva (Dan) and Peter (Judy). Proud Grandmother of Erin (Chris), Adam, Patrick, Amanda (Jordon) and Sean. Great Grandmother of Connor James. Mufi - Mom - Grandma - Dédimama, you were an extraordinary woman, always caring for your loved ones and never thinking of yourself. We are very blessed to have loved you. You are our guardian angel and will always be in our hearts, Rest in Peace. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the . Online condolence at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -