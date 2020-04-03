|
|
PETRACSEK, Elizabeth May 27, 1933 to March 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Community on Sunday, March 29th, 2020, in her 86th year. Loving wife of Lewis for 59 years. Beloved mother of Eva (Dan) and Peter (Judy). Proud Grandmother of Erin (Chris), Adam, Patrick, Amanda (Jordon) and Sean. Great Grandmother of Connor James. Mufi - Mom - Grandma - Dédimama, you were an extraordinary woman, always caring for your loved ones and never thinking of yourself. We are very blessed to have loved you. You are our guardian angel and will always be in our hearts, Rest in Peace. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the . Online condolence at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020