Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice on May 13, 2020 in her 90th year, with her daughter at her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Cecil. Loving Mother of Fred Wolsey (Corinne), Linda Daniel (Scott). Cherished Grandmother to Bridget, Ian, Matthew, and Samantha, and Great grandmother to Sean. Betty was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren and always looked forward to her house filled with family over the holidays. She lived independently in her home since the passing of her husband in 2011. Betty loved to knit, sew and most recently quilt. She has left behind many pieces of her beloved hobbies for all of her family to cherish and remember her by. The family would like to thank the front line workers from the LHIN and especially the professional and loving staff of the Margaret Bahen Hospice. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. In Betty's memory donations may be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store