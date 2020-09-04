1/1
Elsie Christine Alcock
(Former Co-owner of Aurora Automotive, Former member of Theatre Aurora and the Aurora Garden Club). Peacefully at Simcoe Manor Long Term Care, Beeton, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Chris Alcock, in her 88th year, beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Lynn (Bob) Ince, the late Murray, Scott (Lyn), and Paul (Linda). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Amy, Brandon, Mandy, Jennifer, Nikki, Jonathan and Ethan. Respecting Chris' wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Donations in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the OSPCA would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham. 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com


Published in York Region News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.
1666 Tottenham Road
Tottenham, ON L0G 1W0
(905) 936-3477
