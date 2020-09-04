(Former Co-owner of Aurora Automotive, Former member of Theatre Aurora and the Aurora Garden Club). Peacefully at Simcoe Manor Long Term Care, Beeton, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Chris Alcock, in her 88th year, beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Lynn (Bob) Ince, the late Murray, Scott (Lyn), and Paul (Linda). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Amy, Brandon, Mandy, Jennifer, Nikki, Jonathan and Ethan. Respecting Chris' wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Donations in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the OSPCA would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham. 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com